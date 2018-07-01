The UNESCO list of world heritage sites has a new addition. After Spain's medieval city of Medina Azahara was added on Sunday.
Spain’s new UNESCO world heritage site
Spain’s new UNESCO world heritage site
The site had remained buried for a thousand years until its discovery at the beginning of the 20th century. It houses the ancient ruins of a city founded by the first caliph of Al-Andalus.
It is Spain’s only candidate this year, and replaces France, as the third country with the most sites on this list, just behind China and Italy
Experts say it’s a significant site for understanding Arab architecture.
UNESCO's renowned list could soon be longer as the world heritage committee is meeting this weekend to decide on dozens more possible inclusions.