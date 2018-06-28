At least five people were killed when a gunman fired at a local newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, according to police. Several others were injured.
At least 5 killed in US newspaper shooting, gunman detained
NBC News, citing senior law enforcement officials, said the suspect was taken into custody for the shooting at the Capital Gazette.
The motive for the attack was not immediately known and was not considered terror-related.
Phil Davis, a reporter at the paper, tweeted that a single shooter "shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead".
"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.
Following news of the shooting, the New York Police Department said it has "deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in and around New York City."
"These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather out of an abundance of caution until we learn more about the suspect and motives behind the Maryland shooting," the NYPD said in a statement.
