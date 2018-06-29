The Maryland shooter has been denied bail as the local newspaper is defiant the day after 5 people were killed.
Maryland shooter denied bail
The County Chief of Police, Timothy Altomare says Jarrod Ramos was determined. "I'll say this: the fellow was there to kill as many people as he could kill."
The 38 year old faces five counts of first degree murder.
Ramos had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper.
He had unsuccessfully sued it for defamation in 2012 over an article which reported how he harassed a former high school classmate.