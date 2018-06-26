Low wages are out of Uber’s control

The most important issue for ride-sharing giant Uber’s drivers is their earnings. But the company’s EMEA boss, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty says that, although they monitor it, they cannot control how much their drivers earn. But Gore-Coty does say they are working towards providing better social protection.

Maithreyi Seetharaman: When you look at wages, and we know how inequality increases – Do you see companies in the digital space starting to increase wages at the bottom, so we close the inequality gap?

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty: I don’t think that Uber and apps like Uber are honestly the ones controlling the earnings. At the end of the day, we are a platform and people are free to connect to it. However, we do monitor earnings very quickly and we know that this is one of the things that drivers, for instance, care about most. And that means there is a pretty healthy competition across different tech companies and services to make it as attractive as it can be for people to join their apps. And this is what there is, for instance, behind some of the moves we are making behind social protection – As a way, at the end of the day, to actually attract, you know – workers, drivers, on our platform, and provide them with the peace of mind that they are after.