New perspective on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo

London's Victoria and Albert Museum is showing a fresh perspective on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Self-taught, Frida was left disabled by polio as a child, and at the age of eighteen was seriously injured in a near-fatal bus crash. She had to wear corsets for the rest of her life and later had one leg amputated.

"Frida's identity, her appearance, her art, are all wrapped up in the landscape of her disabilities. She lived her life in pain but she transcended it," said Claire Wilcox, co-curator of the exhibition.