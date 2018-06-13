Here's our round-up from the European Parliament's latest plenary session in Strasbourg.
EU round-up from Strasbourg
EU round-up from Strasbourg
Defence fund
Amid threats from Russia and uncertainty around America, the EU's laid out its new 13-billion euro defence fund.
It's a big part of the bloc's aim to guarantee its own security.
Financing will only be available to EU members - not Brexit Britain or America.
Future of Europe
It's been the turn of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to lay out his vision for the future of Europe.
He presented a "less is more" motto, in response to those turning away from Burssels - saying the EU needs to underpromise and overperform, if it's to be truly united.
New drone rules
MEPs have approved new rules for flying drones in the EU - to harmonise their regulation.
The proposals include a maximum height rule, new registrations and restricting flights near the likes of embassies and nuclear sites.
Drones could make up 10 percent of the aviation market in a decade's time.
Maltese journalist murder
MEPs are forcing the case of murdered investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia back in the spotlight.
They apppealed to the Commission to present anti-SLAPP legislation, to prevent intimidation of whistleblowers through judiciary processes.
Commissioner Vera Jerouva is travelling to Malta on Thursday, as the investigation into Daphne's death continues.