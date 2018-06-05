World Cup Russia 2018: How to follow France

Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? Euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the French national team.

Full name: Équipe de France de football

Nickname: Les Bleus (The Blues), Les Tricolores (The Tri-colours)

Emblem: le coq gaulois (Gallic rooster)

Supporters nickname: there is no real term for French supporters in general, but there is Irrésistibles Français, the main group of fans.

HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Istra, about 50 kilometers west of Moscow.

Chanting:

“Allez les Bleus” (Let’s go Blues):

“Qui ne saute pas n’est pas français” (Who does not jump is not French)

“Aux armes” (To arms)

“On est les champions” (“we are the champions”)

And, obviously, the national anthem, “La Marseillaise”

Key Supporters’ language:

Goal: but

Offside: hors-jeu

Game: match

Foul: faute

Free Kick: coup franc

The referee is blind: “Mais, il est où l’arbitre, mais il est où” (where is the referee, where is he ? " and, a bit vulgar, “aux chiottes, l'arbitre, aux chiottes” (to the toilets, referee, to the toilets!)

Cheat: “Il a plongé !” (he has dived!)

Can we play you every week?: “Vous êtes de chèvres” (you are goats!)

Superfan: Clément d’Antibes and his rooster “Balthazar”

Worst moment in World Cup history

Semi-final in Seville 1982: France suffered defeat against West Germany. It was a dramatic scenario, 3-3 at full time, before West Germany won 5–4 on penalties. The game is also known for the collision between the French player Patrick Battiston and German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher, "a tragedy in the modern history of France".