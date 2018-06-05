BREAKING NEWS

World Cup Russia 2018: How to follow Iran

World Cup Russia 2018: How to follow Iran
Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? Euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the Iranian national team.

Full name: Iran national football team (Équipe d'Iran de football) (‫تیم ملی فوتبال ایران)

Nickname: (The National Team) Team Melli ‫ تیم مل‫ی

Emblem: Iranian cheetah ‫یوزپلنگ ایرانی

YOPA, official symbol of the national football team of Iran

Supporters nickname: The 12th man or 12th player ‫یار دوازدهم

HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Lokomotiv Bakovka training center: Moscow region.

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Chanting:

‫حمله حمله حمله

(attack attack attack)

ایران چیکارش می کنه سوراخ سوراخش می کنه

(Iran is going to destroy the opponent)

یالا یالا ما گل می خواهیم یالا

(We are waiting impatiently for a goal)

Key Supporters’ language:

Goal: ‫گل(goal)

Offside: ‫آفساید (offside)

Game: ‫بازی (bazi)

Foul: ‫ خطا (khata)

Free Kick: (zarbeya azad) ‫ضربه آزاد

The referee is blind: (where is the referee?) داور کجاست؟

World Cup History:

Appearances: 4 (first in 1978 last in 2014)

Best moment in World Cup history:

Victory in 1998 against USA, 2 - 1 (The first and only victory for Iran in a World Cup).

Players to follow: Sardar Azmoun, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi, karim Ansarifard, Reza Ghoochannejhad, saman ghoddos.

Following Iranian team on social media:

Iran National Football Team:

@TeamMelliIran

Carlos Queiroz (Coach): @carlosqueiroz_oficial

Active Iranian players on social media:

Alireza Beyranvand @alirezabeyranvand.official

Morteza Pouraliganji @mortezapouraliganji88

Milad Mohammadi @miladmohammadi.official

Ramin Rezaeian @raminrezaeian

Alireza Jahanbakhsh @Alirezajb7

Masoud Shojaei @masoudsshojaei

Ashkan Dejagah @ashkandejagah

Omid Ebrahimi @omidebrahimi_

Ehsan Hajsafi @ehsanhajsafi28

Saman Ghoddos @saman.ghoddos

Vahid Amiri @vahid.amiri.official

karim Ansarifard @kariiiiim10

Reza Ghoochannejhad @rgucci16/

Saeed Ezatolahi @saeedezatolahi.official/

Mehdi Taremi @MehdiTaremi9

Sardar Azmoun @SAzmoun

Former Famous players:

Ali Daie

https://www.instagram.com/alidaei/

Ali Karimi

https://www.instagram.com/aliiiiiiiikarimi8/

Vahid Hashemian

https://www.instagram.com/vahid.hashemian/

Ahmadreza Abedzadeh

https://www.instagram.com/ahmadabedz/

Mehdi Mahdavikia

https://twitter.com/MehdiMadavikia

Journalists:

Mehdi Rostampour (Radio Farda)

https://telegram.me/mehdi_rostampour

Pejman Rahbar (Varzesh3)

https://twitter.com/PejmanRahbar

Farhad Eshvandi (Khabaronline)

https://twitter.com/farhadeto

Mehdi Maleki (Iran newspaper)

https://twitter.com/mehdimaleki59

Mehdi Amirpoor (isport)

https://twitter.com/AmirpoorMehdi

Mohammad Taghavi

https://twitter.com/Taghavi1972

Ali Aalei

https://twitter.com/aliaalei

Mohsen Motamedkia

https://twitter.com/motamedkia