World Cup Russia 2018: How to follow Iran

Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? Euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the Iranian national team.

Full name: Iran national football team (Équipe d'Iran de football) (‫تیم ملی فوتبال ایران)

Nickname: (The National Team) Team Melli ‫ تیم مل‫ی

Emblem: Iranian cheetah ‫یوزپلنگ ایرانی

YOPA, official symbol of the national football team of Iran

Supporters nickname: The 12th man or 12th player ‫یار دوازدهم

HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Lokomotiv Bakovka training center: Moscow region.

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Chanting:

‫حمله حمله حمله

(attack attack attack)