World Cup Russia 2018: How to follow Iran

Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? Euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the Iranian national team.
Full name: Iran national football team (Équipe d'Iran de football) (تیم ملی فوتبال ایران)
Nickname: (The National Team) Team Melli تیم ملی
Emblem: Iranian cheetah یوزپلنگ ایرانی
YOPA, official symbol of the national football team of Iran
Supporters nickname: The 12th man or 12th player یار دوازدهم
HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Lokomotiv Bakovka training center: Moscow region.
Coach: Carlos Queiroz
Chanting:
حمله حمله حمله
(attack attack attack)
ایران چیکارش می کنه سوراخ سوراخش می کنه
(Iran is going to destroy the opponent)
یالا یالا ما گل می خواهیم یالا
(We are waiting impatiently for a goal)
Key Supporters’ language:
Goal: گل(goal)
Offside: آفساید (offside)
Game: بازی (bazi)
Foul: خطا (khata)
Free Kick: (zarbeya azad) ضربه آزاد
The referee is blind: (where is the referee?) داور کجاست؟
World Cup History:
Appearances: 4 (first in 1978 last in 2014)
Best moment in World Cup history:
Victory in 1998 against USA, 2 - 1 (The first and only victory for Iran in a World Cup).
Players to follow: Sardar Azmoun, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi, karim Ansarifard, Reza Ghoochannejhad, saman ghoddos.
Following Iranian team on social media:
Iran National Football Team:
@TeamMelliIran
Carlos Queiroz (Coach): @carlosqueiroz_oficial
Active Iranian players on social media:
Alireza Beyranvand @alirezabeyranvand.official
Morteza Pouraliganji @mortezapouraliganji88
Milad Mohammadi @miladmohammadi.official
Ramin Rezaeian @raminrezaeian
Alireza Jahanbakhsh @Alirezajb7
Masoud Shojaei @masoudsshojaei
Ashkan Dejagah @ashkandejagah
Omid Ebrahimi @omidebrahimi_
Ehsan Hajsafi @ehsanhajsafi28
Saman Ghoddos @saman.ghoddos
Vahid Amiri @vahid.amiri.official
karim Ansarifard @kariiiiim10
Reza Ghoochannejhad @rgucci16/
Saeed Ezatolahi @saeedezatolahi.official/
Mehdi Taremi @MehdiTaremi9
Sardar Azmoun @SAzmoun
Former Famous players:
Ali Daie
https://www.instagram.com/alidaei/
Ali Karimi
https://www.instagram.com/aliiiiiiiikarimi8/
Vahid Hashemian
https://www.instagram.com/vahid.hashemian/
Ahmadreza Abedzadeh
https://www.instagram.com/ahmadabedz/
Mehdi Mahdavikia
https://twitter.com/MehdiMadavikia
Journalists:
Mehdi Rostampour (Radio Farda)
https://telegram.me/mehdi_rostampour
Pejman Rahbar (Varzesh3)
https://twitter.com/PejmanRahbar
Farhad Eshvandi (Khabaronline)
https://twitter.com/farhadeto
Mehdi Maleki (Iran newspaper)
https://twitter.com/mehdimaleki59
Mehdi Amirpoor (isport)
https://twitter.com/AmirpoorMehdi
Mohammad Taghavi
https://twitter.com/Taghavi1972
Ali Aalei
https://twitter.com/aliaalei
Mohsen Motamedkia
https://twitter.com/motamedkia