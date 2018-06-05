World Cup Russia 2018: How to follow Belgium

Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the Belgian national team.

Full name: Equipe de Belgique de football / Belgisch voetbalelftal

Nickname: Diables Rouges/ Rode Duivels (Belgian Red Devils)

Emblem: coat of arms of the Belgian Football Association (Union Royale Belge des Sociétés de Football Association)

Supporters nickname: there is no real nickname for general fans, the biggest fan organisation is Fan Club 1895

HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Nakhabino, about 40 kilometers west of Moscow.

Chanting:

La Brabançonne, national anthem

Waar is da feestje? Hier is da feestje

Come on Belgium

Also, Belgium had arranged for their official song during the Russian World Cup to be performed by the rapper Damso. But because his previous lyrics have been deemed sexist and seem to threaten violence against women there was a public outcry and the Belgian federation decided to end their collaboration.