World Cup Russia 2018: How to follow Belgium
Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the Belgian national team.

Full name: Equipe de Belgique de football / Belgisch voetbalelftal

Nickname: Diables Rouges/ Rode Duivels (Belgian Red Devils)

Emblem: coat of arms of the Belgian Football Association (Union Royale Belge des Sociétés de Football Association)

Supporters nickname: there is no real nickname for general fans, the biggest fan organisation is Fan Club 1895

HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Nakhabino, about 40 kilometers west of Moscow.

Chanting:

La Brabançonne, national anthem

Waar is da feestje? Hier is da feestje

Come on Belgium

Also, Belgium had arranged for their official song during the Russian World Cup to be performed by the rapper Damso. But because his previous lyrics have been deemed sexist and seem to threaten violence against women there was a public outcry and the Belgian federation decided to end their collaboration.

Key Supporters’ language:

Goal: goal

Shoot: shoot (French: a tir)

Yellow/Red Card: une carte jaune/rouge (French: un carton jaune/rouge)

The Referee is blind: le ref est aveugle

Corner: un coup de coin

Draw: un partage (French: match nul)

Goalkeeper: un keeper; (French: un gardien ou un goal)

Shirt: vareuse (French: maillot)

Can we play you every week?: jouer comme des klettes

Superfan:

Kiki L'innocent

Worst moment in World Cup history :

In the 2002 World Cup, Belgium faced Brazil for a place in the Quarter Final. Marc Wilmots had a goal ruled out before Brazil went on to win 2-0.

And, for this year’s World cup, Radja Nainggolan's omission from the squad, by coach Roberto Martinez, has angered many fans.

Best moment in World Cup history:

Belgium reached the Semi-Final in 1986 before losing to eventual winners Argentina, 2-0, and then losing the third-place playoff to France, but this fourth place finish is still their best performance at a World Cup.

Players to follow: Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De-Bruyne

On social media:

Most common hashtags:

#REDTOGETHER

Belgianfootball

Belgian Red Devils

Active Belgium players on Twitter:

Thibaut Courtois

Simon Mignolet

Vincent Kompany

Thomas Meunier

Thomas Vermaelen

Jordan Lukaku

Jan Vertonghen

Yannick Carrasco

Kevin De Bruyne

Moussa Dembélé

Dries Mertens

Youri Tielemans

Axel Witsel

Marouane Fellaini

Thorgan Hazard

Michy Batshuayi

Christian Benteke

Romelu Lukaku

Eden Hazard

During games:

Belgium Red Devils

Belgianfootball

1895 Belgium Fan club

Media and journalists:

RTBF Sport

RTL Sport

VOO Sport

Le Soir Sport

InfoFootBel

Christine Schréder

Benjamin Deceuninck

Vincenzo Ciuro

Anne Ruwet

Nordin Jbari

Patrick Stein

Jean-François Remy

Philippe Hereng