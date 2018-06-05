World Cup Russia 2018: How to follow Belgium

Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the Belgian national team.
Full name: Equipe de Belgique de football / Belgisch voetbalelftal
Nickname: Diables Rouges/ Rode Duivels (Belgian Red Devils)
Emblem: coat of arms of the Belgian Football Association (Union Royale Belge des Sociétés de Football Association)
Supporters nickname: there is no real nickname for general fans, the biggest fan organisation is Fan Club 1895
HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Nakhabino, about 40 kilometers west of Moscow.
Chanting:
La Brabançonne, national anthem
Waar is da feestje? Hier is da feestje
Come on Belgium
Also, Belgium had arranged for their official song during the Russian World Cup to be performed by the rapper Damso. But because his previous lyrics have been deemed sexist and seem to threaten violence against women there was a public outcry and the Belgian federation decided to end their collaboration.
Key Supporters’ language:
Goal: goal
Shoot: shoot (French: a tir)
Yellow/Red Card: une carte jaune/rouge (French: un carton jaune/rouge)
The Referee is blind: le ref est aveugle
Corner: un coup de coin
Draw: un partage (French: match nul)
Goalkeeper: un keeper; (French: un gardien ou un goal)
Shirt: vareuse (French: maillot)
Can we play you every week?: jouer comme des klettes
Superfan:
Kiki L'innocent
Worst moment in World Cup history :
In the 2002 World Cup, Belgium faced Brazil for a place in the Quarter Final. Marc Wilmots had a goal ruled out before Brazil went on to win 2-0.
And, for this year’s World cup, Radja Nainggolan's omission from the squad, by coach Roberto Martinez, has angered many fans.
Best moment in World Cup history:
Belgium reached the Semi-Final in 1986 before losing to eventual winners Argentina, 2-0, and then losing the third-place playoff to France, but this fourth place finish is still their best performance at a World Cup.
Players to follow: Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De-Bruyne
On social media:
Most common hashtags:
#REDTOGETHER
Belgianfootball
Belgian Red Devils
Active Belgium players on Twitter:
Thibaut Courtois
Simon Mignolet
Vincent Kompany
Thomas Meunier
Thomas Vermaelen
Jordan Lukaku
Jan Vertonghen
Yannick Carrasco
Kevin De Bruyne
Moussa Dembélé
Dries Mertens
Youri Tielemans
Axel Witsel
Marouane Fellaini
Thorgan Hazard
Michy Batshuayi
Christian Benteke
Romelu Lukaku
Eden Hazard
During games:
Belgium Red Devils
Belgianfootball
1895 Belgium Fan club
Media and journalists:
RTBF Sport
RTL Sport
VOO Sport
Le Soir Sport
InfoFootBel
Christine Schréder
Benjamin Deceuninck
Vincenzo Ciuro
Anne Ruwet
Nordin Jbari
Patrick Stein
Jean-François Remy
Philippe Hereng