World Cup Russia 2018: how to follow Germany

HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Vatutinki (south of Moscow)

Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? Euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the German national team.

Steht auf wenn ihr Deutsche seid! (Get up if you’re German)

Key Supporters’ language:

Goal: tor

Offside: abseits

Game: spiel

Foul: faul

Free Kick: freistoß

The referee is blind: der Schiri ist gekauft!

Cheat: schwalbe

Superfan: Armin Hollensteiner, drives around the world due to fear of flying - and a passion for travelling.

Worst moment in World Cup history

“Humiliation of Cordoba”: In Argentina 1978, the defending World Champions, Germany, lost to Austria 2-3 and were knocked out in the second round.

Also, in 1998, Germany were the favoured team, but lost 0-3 to Croatia in the quarter final.

Best moment in World Cup history:

“Miracle of Bern”: West Germany defeated a highly favoured Hungary team 3-2 in the final of the World Cup in Switzerland 1954. The game is widely regarded as, not only one of the best World Cup games in history, but also one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Germany qualified for the World Cup Final in 2014 with a 7-1 victory against Brazil, in Brazil’s home World Cup.

Players to follow:

Thomas Müller - He could become the 2018 World Cup’s Best Player. He is in top condition and played a great season in the Bundesliga.

Manuel Neuer - was injured for a long time but carries the hopes of German fans and is widely regarded as the best keeper in the world.

On social media:

Most common hashtags: #WM2018 #ZSMMN (for “zusammen”/ together) #DieMannschaft

German players active on social media - to follow during world cup

Sami Khedira

Thomas Müller @esmuellert_

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger

Jerome Boateng @JB17Official

Toni Kroos @ToniKroos

During games

@DFB_Team_EN

@DFB_Team

@fifaworldcup_de

The unofficial “Mannschaft” song

feat. Jérôme Boateng and Jack Whitehall

“England and Germany join forces”

Fun fact

Trainer Jogi Löw loves chocolate. He used to eat up to four bars of chocolate a day.