A judge in Spain has ruled against takeaway firm Deliveroo over labour rights it should have granted a former worker, a lawyer has claimed.
Judge rules against Deliveroo in landmark decision in Spain
The case in Valencia, the first in the country to assess the delivery company’s business model, involved fired rider Víctor Sanchez.
The court said Sanchez was used by Deliveroo as a “fake self-employed worker” when he should have been a permanent employee, according to lawyer Adrián Todolí.
Deliveroo, who can appeal the verdict, has been told to pay Sánchez compensation for unfair dismissal, added Todolí.
The decision comes after a report by the Labour Inspectorate of Valencia said Deliveroo riders should be considered as employees because the company "controls the entire production process", from the hours the employee has to work to the tasks he or she has to do.
Deliveroo was not immediately available to comment on the ruling.