Greek National Opera presents 'Nabucco'

The Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens will play host to Verdi's Nabucco, presented by the Greek National Opera from Friday, as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival.

Nabucco tells the story of the struggle between the Hebrews and Babylonians whose king is Nabucco.

The opera put an end to a string of failures for composer Giuseppe Verdi, and marked the end of a period of great sadness in his life.