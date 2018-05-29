The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has released its latest economic outlook. It says global growth will be around 4% in 2019 and there will be a modest rise in GDP for some Eurozone countries next year.
Brexit 'major risk' for U.K. economy says OECD
For the United Kingdom economic growth is to to remain modest at 1.4% in 2018 and 1.3% in 2019 due to "high uncertainties about the outcome of Brexit negotiations". It's not the only warning over Brexit the OECD gave, the report added Brexit negotiations should aim to preserve "open trade" with the European Union and growth has been "held back by Brexit-induced economic uncertainty".