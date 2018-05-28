4,500 pairs of shoes representing Palestinian deaths greet EU ministers

Campaign group Avaaz on Monday unveiled a display of 4,500 pairs of shoes in Brussels, one for every Palestinian life lost in the Israel-Palestine conflict over the past decade.

The display was set up near the European Council building, where EU foreign ministers were meeting.

The EU meeting comes at a time of heightened tension along the frontier between Gaza and Israel.

Avaaz campaign director Christoph Schott said that the aim was to show EU leaders that "people in Europe care what happens in Palestine, they care what happens in Gaza" and that "enough is enough".