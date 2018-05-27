Thousands of nationalist Alternative for Germany supporters march in Berlin
Supporters of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party marched through central Berlin to protest against Chancellor Angela Merkel's government on Sunday, while a heavy police presence kept the marchers away from a raft of counter-demonstrations.
Police said several thousand people turned out for the demonstration organized by Alternative for Germany, known by its German acronym AfD.
A variety of counter-demonstrations attracted several thousand participants each, police said.
The AfD event opened with German flags, placards such as "No Islam in Germany" and chants of "Merkel must go" at Berlin's central train station.