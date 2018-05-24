Prosecutors investigating the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine say the missile used to shoot down the plane came from a Russian military unit.
MH17: Prosecutors point finger of blame at Russia
The passenger jet was heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down on July 17, 2014.
All 298 people on board - two thirds of them Dutch - were killed. Most of the others were Australians and Malaysians.
Jennifer Hurst, of the Australian Federal Police, said: "All findings from this forensic investigation confirm the earlier conclusion of the JIT (Joint Investigation Team) that Flight MH17 was shot down by a 9M38-series Buk missile."
Dutch investigators said the missile had been fired from a carrier belonging to Russia's 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade.
Russia has denied involvement in the incident.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is cutting short a visit to India to discuss the development.
A Joint Investigation Team, drawn from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, is gathering evidence for a criminal prosecution in the downing of the plane.
Suspects are likely to be tried in absentia in the Netherlands after Russia used its veto to block a UN Security Council resolution seeking to create an international tribunal to oversee criminal complaints stemming from the incident.