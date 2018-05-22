Watch: Facebook, French strikes and the Grenfell hearing on 'Good Morning Europe'

Anchored by Tesa Arcilla, at Euronews' headquarters in Lyon, it addresses the most pressing issues in Europe and across the world.

A specialist team in the show's social media hub The Cube verifies posts from social media, sorting the breaking facts from the hoaxes and misinformation. The Cube team also brings an #AllViews perspective from the web by gathering reactions from across Europe and beyond.

On today's edition the Cube analyses Facebook's new terms ahead of Mark Zuckerberg's appearance in Brussels today. Our Brussels correspondent, Bryan Carter looks at the political side of the issue.

Our reporter in London, Vincent McAviney is at the hearing into the Grenfell fire disaster and our Paris Correspondent Anelise Bourges has an exclusive interview with Philippe Martinez, head of France's most powerful labour union.

The rest of the headlines: Pompeo threatens Iran with sanctions, transport chaos as nine unions join forces in France, and just days after the royal wedding, attendees are selling their gift bags online.

You can catch more from the Good Morning Europe team every weekday from 8 am CEST.