As it happened this morning: Monday 28 May

Anchored by Tesa Arcilla, at Euronews' headquarters in Lyon, it addresses the most pressing issues in Europe and across the world.

A specialist team in the show's social media hub The Cube verifies posts from social media, sorting the breaking facts from the hoaxes and misinformation. The Cube team also brings an #AllViews perspective from the web by gathering reactions from across Europe and beyond.

On today's edition: is a constitutional crisis looming in Italy? And will there be fresh elections? Claudio Lavanga talks about the latest twist in the country’s political drama.

Change is afoot in Ireland, but what about Northern Ireland? Our correspondent Vincent McAviney is in Dublin and our team in The Cube looks into the abortion debate on social media.

The rest of the headlines: the diplomatic ups and downs continue between North Korea and the US; and our correspondent Bryan Carter tells us about the EU’s sweeping plan to tackle the rising tide of plastic waste.

You can catch more from the Good Morning Europe team every weekday from 8am CET.