Today on Good Morning Europe, you could say this hot seat was lukewarm at best — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers Tuesday to answer questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but his lack of responses left some lawmakers frustrated.
Zuckerberg in Brussels, Italy PM's CV scandal and Saudi Arabia's female activists on 'Good Morning Europe'
We have all the highlights, lowlights and reaction from our team in The Cube, our social media news hub.
Also on the programme, the CV scandal threatening Italy’s just-named candidate for prime minister, the wave of female activists arrested in Saudi Arabia, plus a look at when royal interest becomes royal obsession.
