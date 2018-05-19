The kid who 'photobombed' the Royal Wedding

Expectations were high as soon-to-be-duchess Meghan Markle got out of the vintage Rolls-Royce, and glided up the steps of St George's Chapel. Tens of thousands of people standing outside and an estimated two billion spectators around the globe finally got a chance to see the bride in her wedding dress, as she was about to walk down the aisle.

But, as Meghan made her way to the altar looking radiant, one of the page boys holding her veil in the background produced an even larger smile, from ear-to-ear, showing his missing teeth (watch above).

The boy in question was one of the Mulroney twins, Brian and John. The seven-year-olds are sons to Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

The 'photobomb' caught the eye of many social media users. The expression is used when someone unexpectedly appears in a picture.

Twitter users quickly noticed the boy's resemblance to Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin when he was a kid.

Great to see that a time-travelling Macaulay Culkin made it to the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Qc1mvAIPcC — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@andymannion77) May 19, 2018

Have we gone back in time because I’m sure this is macaulay culkin #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/nnppEktEwe — Lottie Evans (@LottieEvansxx) May 19, 2018

Others highlighted the boy’s joy, saying he represented their own excitement at this historical moment.

this kid’s face represent me so much rn #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/bkosYMB9hP — kiddo (@slomofcourse) May 19, 2018

Princess Charlotte and her big brother Prince George weren’t far behind in stealing the show. The three-year-old bridesmaid and four-year-old page boy stood with their family as Harry and Meghan exited the chapel.

All eyes were on the newlyweds - but then quickly turned to the children as Charlotte waved determinedly to the crowd. George stood shyly behind, sending out a very discrete wave.

The heart-warming moment sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users.

Princess Charlotte not going in until she waves to the crowd. Work it girl #RoyalWedding — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) May 19, 2018

Prince George’s little wave bless him and princess Charlotte always steals the show #RoyalWedding — ❣️Shannon❣️ (@badrepmendes2x) May 19, 2018