The personalities who stole the show at the Royal Wedding

After weeks of frenzied speculation, Meghan Markle both surprised and wowed wedding guests and the public alike with her simple wedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller.

"My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day."

The internet has been awash with praise for the new Duchess of Sussex, and the love she and her husband clearly feel for one another.

The Reverend Michael Curry

He broke new ground with his compelling on sermon that covered love, racial equality, transport, and a brief history of fire. Many in the congregation could not work out what to make of the Reverend Michael Curry, the Chicago head of the Episcopal church.

The public seems to have been amused and moved by his words in equal measure.

The Queen

The Queen was, as protocol dictates, the last to arrive at the Royal nuptials, with the exception of the bridal party, of course, and she was honoured by a rendition of the national anthem.

She demonstrated her characteristic impassivity throughout the ceremony, neither beaming nor frowning at the more unusual moments.

The Beckhams

David and Victoria Beckham have become something of a fixture on the Royal wedding circuit. The former England footballer greeted his adoring fans (both inside and outside the chapel), whilst his wife posed in an outfit she had herself designed.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall, the only daughter of Princess Anne, is very nearly ready to give birth to her second child. She and her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, shared an intimate moment as guests gathered for the Royal wedding.

It was, however, her response to The Reverend Michael Curry's sermon that got most people talking...

Master Mulroney

The Mulroney twins, John and Brian (aged 7), were the two page boys chosen to carry Meghan Markle's train. Their mother, Jessica Mulroney, is the new Duke of Sussex's best friend, and all of her three children were in the bridal party.

One of the twins stole the show with his Macaulay Culkin face at the entrance to the chapel, and his palpable excitement from the moment that he pulled up in the bride's car.