N.Korea casts doubt over Trump summit

North Korea says it may pull out of a summit with President Donald Trump if the US insists it gives up nuclear weapons.

The warning comes after Pyongang canceled talks with the South in anger over its joint military exercises with the US.

Its state run news agency said the drills were a provocation.

The US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had earlier played down concerns.

"What we have to go on is what Kim Jong Un has said before, that he understands and appreciates the importance to the United States of having these joint exercises, the Republic of Korea has as well."

Any cancellation of the June 12 summit in Singapore due to either the scheduled military exercises or demands from Washington would deal a major blow to Trump's efforts to score the biggest diplomatic achievement of his presidency.

Some experts say Kim's latest move could be aimed at testing Trump's willingness to make concessions ahead of the summit.