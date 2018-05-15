Europe, Iran seek to save nuclear deal after Trump pulls out

BRUSSELS — Major European powers sought Tuesday to keep Iran in a landmark international nuclear agreement even after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the pact and promised tough economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Foreign ministers from Britain, France and Germany — signatories of the 2015 deal to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons — held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, amid concerns that the sanctions will also damage European business interests.

"The U.K. and our European partners continue to view the nuclear deal as vital for our shared security, and remain fully committed to upholding it," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said ahead of the talks.