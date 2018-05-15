Iran and European powers have made a good start in talks over how to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, it’s been claimed.
EU and Iran 'make good start' on salvaging nuclear deal
It was plunged into crisis last week when Donald Trump announced the US was pulling out.
Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif, met with his EU, British, French and German counterparts in Brussels today.
"We are on the right track ... a lot will depend on what we can do in next few weeks," Zarif said after a 90-minute meeting in Brussels.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini insisted European powers were serious about salvaging the deal.
"We are working on finding a practical solution," Mogherini told a news conference. "We are talking about solutions to keep the deal alive."
Mogherini said the EU cannot provide legal and economic guarantees to Iran but is serious about seeking a way to keep investment flowing and will come forward with measures in the next few weeks.
She and other European power will meet again in Vienna next week.