Paris knife attack: What we know so far

One person has died and four were wounded after a man went on stabbing spree in Paris on Saturday. Here are the main facts.

The attack:

The attack took place shortly before 9pm local time in the old Opera district, in central Paris.

Witnesses reported the assailant shouted “Allahu akbar” — “God is Greatest” — before starting his stabbing spree.

They also described hearing screams and seeing blood as people were fleeing the scene.

According to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, police had “neutralised” the attacker nine minutes after they were first alerted.

Sources say police first used a taser on the assailant before shooting him dead.

The so-called Islamic State has claimed the attack through its Amaq media outlet.

The assailant:

Authorities have not confirmed anything pertaining to the attacker yet but sources say he is a French national, born in Chechnya, Russia, in 1997.

He had no criminal record but was on the “fiche S” registry used by French intelligence to flag individuals who are a threat to national security. His parents have been detained, sources say.

The victims:

One person was killed in the attack. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said it was a 29-year-old man but did not name him.

“I would first like to salute his memory. Once again the youth of France has been hit,” Colomb said.

Four people were also injured with two of them left in a serious condition.

Collomb who visited the wounded in hospital said they all were “out of danger.”

“I have just seen the person who was most seriously injured, she is better, she is saved,” he said adding that two of her friends and the fourth victim were all “out of danger.”

The investigation:

Public prosecutor Francois Molins said the anti-terror unit had been tasked with investigating the attack.

“At this stage, and on the basis of testimonies describing the attacker shouting ‘Allahu akbar’ while attacking passers-by with a knife, as well as the modus operandi, the counter-terror section of the Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating,” Molins told reporters at a press conference early on Sunday.

Collomb also convened an emergency meeting with security and anti-terror officials on Sunday morning to discuss Islamist links to the attack.