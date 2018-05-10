Good morning, Europe! Here are the key stories we will be following today, Friday, May 11:
Latest updates: Iran/Israel, Puigdemont opts out and Italy deadlock solved?
Latest updates: Iran/Israel, Puigdemont opts out and Italy deadlock solved?
Iran/Israel: Israel says it has attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fire rockets at Israeli-held territory for first time in most extensive military exchange ever between two adversaries.
Catalonia crisis: Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has stepped back from putting himself forward for the presidency of the region, instead nominating a newcomer.
Italy deadlock: The anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right League say they had made "significant steps" towards forming a government. But the final word rests with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
Follow our live coverage of events here: