Live: US leaves Iran deal, the world reacts
US withdraws from Iran nuclear deal: On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the US would be withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and will re-impose the "highest level of sanctions."
Iran reacts: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran might carry on with full scale uranian enrichment in the wake of the US decision to protect the country's national interests.
