Hong Kong mothers stage breastfeeding flashmob protest
Dozens of breastfeeding mothers took over Hong Kong's Central financial district on Saturday (May 5) to protest over prejudices against giving nourishment to their little ones in public.
The flashmob, organized by a Hong Kong NGO "Mamamilk Baby Alliance", advocates acceptance of breastfeeding in public places.
The Hong Kong government has been promoting breastfeeding as being the most natural way of feeding a baby.
However, the acceptance of doing so in public areas and work places faces many challenges.
Many breastfeeding mothers have encountered difficulties including long working hours, lack of support and infrastructure.