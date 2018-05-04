Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski have both been expelled from the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - the organisation which runs the Oscars.
Oscars film academy expels Cosby and Polanski
The academy said the decision was made in accordance with its ethical standards, which expect members to uphold its values of "respect for human dignity".
Actor Cosby was last month convicted of sexual assault and faces up to 30 years in Prison. Oscar-winning director Polanski admitted statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
The French-Polish director fled the US after his guilty plea, fearing that he would receive a lengthy prison sentence.
Neither have publicly responded to the decision.
They are two of only four people known to have been expelled in the organistion's 91-year history.
Last year, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was kicked out of the Academy in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual assault.