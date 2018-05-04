The former chief executive of Volkswagen has been charged by a US prosecutors over the diesel emissions scandal that led to his resignation.
Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn charged in US over diesel scandal
Martin Winterkorn is accused by lawyers in Detroit of conspiring to mislead regulators about the German car maker's efforts to cheat the emissions tests.
The charges, which were filed in March were revealed on Thursday and adds Winterkorn to the list of nine accused former Volkswagen executives.
Two have so far pleaded guilty and are serving time in prison.
The company said it was cooperating with US probes and declined to comment further.