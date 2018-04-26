The average worker in the world's richest countries will pay around a quarter of their salary in tax and social contributions, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Who pays the most tax in Europe?
Taxpayers in Belgium carry the heaviest burden, at 40.5% with Denmark and Germany also over 35%, an annual report entitled Taxing Wages showed.
Chile has the lowest rate among the developed nations at 7% but Switzerland holds the crown in Europe at 16.9% while Estonia has the lowest tax burden in the EU at 18.4%.
Families with children typically face a lower burden because of tax rebates.