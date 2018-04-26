BREAKING NEWS

Who pays the most tax in Europe?

Who pays the most tax in Europe?

Bank notes
© Copyright :
Reuters
The average worker in the world's richest countries will pay around a quarter of their salary in tax and social contributions, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Taxpayers in Belgium carry the heaviest burden, at 40.5% with Denmark and Germany also over 35%, an annual report entitled Taxing Wages showed.

Chile has the lowest rate among the developed nations at 7% but Switzerland holds the crown in Europe at 16.9% while Estonia has the lowest tax burden in the EU at 18.4%.

Families with children typically face a lower burden because of tax rebates.