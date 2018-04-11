Pope Francis blesses llamas at Vatican City
Three llamas joined pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday for Pope Francis’ weekly audience after a long journey across Italy.
The llamas from the South Tyrol region walked with their owners some 1,070 kilometres (664 miles) from the mountains in the north of Italy to see Francis at the Vatican.
Buffon, Shaquiri and Tiento were named after three famous football players.
Francis walked up to the llamas and greeting their owners.
The group gave Francis a pair of socks and a white papal skull cap made of llama wool.