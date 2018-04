Ahmet Sula is a police officer by day and an artist by night. His 30-year career in Turkish law enforcement has included a spell with a special anti-terror unit in Istanbul. But Ahmet thinks his most powerful weapon is not a gun but a paint brush, and that he has seen much more of the evil side of life than most artists.

"If you ask me how do I serve the people the most? I would say through art," Senior police chief and former Deputy Head of Terror Division Ahmet Sula said.