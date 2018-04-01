BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Britain's Labour party loses a key Jewish donor

Corbyn's anti-racist credentials are rock-solid, unlike some of his support
Britain's Labour party is facing a severe loss of financial support with the news one of its main private backers, Sir David Garrard, says the party he has supported to the tune of 1.7 million euros since 2003 "no longer exists".

At issue is the claimed anti-semitism of Labour's hard left, and the lack of action taken by leader Jeremy Corbyn to eradicate it.

How the latest anti-semitic row started...how it was misreported...and continues to be misreported as this labour councillor notes in his tweet

On Saturday Corbyn lost a key supporter on the party's national executive committee, Christine Shawcroft, who resigned after badly handling a response to anti-semitic comments made by a colleague.

Some British Jewish organisations have demonstrated against Corbyn recently, while others have expressed support.

Renowned comedian and actor Eddie Izzard will be taking Shawcroft's seat on the NEC