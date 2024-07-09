Minister of Defence Niko Peleshi stated that the National Agency of Civil Protection is coordinating efforts with firefighters from Finiq, Delvine, Sarande, Dropull, Gjirokaster, and Permet. While the fire is now controlled and no longer threatens residents and their homes, it has not yet been extinguished.
Video. Flames in the mountains, the Dropull fire crisis
