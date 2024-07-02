EventsEventsPodcasts
Fishing vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl sit upended at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados.
Updated:

Video. Hurricane Beryl ravages Caribbean with record winds

In Barbados, the hurricane damaged homes and littered streets with debris. Warnings were issued for Barbados, Grenada, Tobago, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is the most powerful hurricane to hit the region since Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago.

