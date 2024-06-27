At St. Thomas' Hospital in London, doctors protested, highlighting a 25% pay decrease over 15 years and demanding a 35% pay increase. The British Medical Association noted newly qualified doctors earn about £15 per hour. The government cited recent pay raises of 8.1% to 10.3% but said no new offers could be made during the pre-election period.
Scientific work with fishers shaping future of Malta's marine sector
How is the European Union combating greenwashing?
Video. Doctors strike for fair pay ahead of UK election
At St. Thomas' Hospital in London, doctors protested, highlighting a 25% pay decrease over 15 years and demanding a 35% pay increase. The British Medical Association noted newly qualified doctors earn about £15 per hour. The government cited recent pay raises of 8.1% to 10.3% but said no new offers could be made during the pre-election period.