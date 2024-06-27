EventsEventsPodcasts
Wide pan of doctors striking
Video. Doctors strike for fair pay ahead of UK election

At St. Thomas' Hospital in London, doctors protested, highlighting a 25% pay decrease over 15 years and demanding a 35% pay increase. The British Medical Association noted newly qualified doctors earn about £15 per hour. The government cited recent pay raises of 8.1% to 10.3% but said no new offers could be made during the pre-election period.

