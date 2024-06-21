EventsEventsPodcasts
Video. WATCH: Historic floods hit Craon in western France

The French Minister for Ecological Transition, Christophe Béchu, announced the launch of a procedure to recognise the state of natural disaster, enabling those affected to receive compensation for the damage suffered.

The river began to recede during the night, allowing evacuated residents to return to their homes. No injuries were reported, but ten residents of the town centre were temporarily accommodated in a campsite.

The flooding affected 115 homes and cut the electricity supply to 293 customers, including a crèche and a private college.

The town centre, the Lactalis dairy and several other areas remained under water.

