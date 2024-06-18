EventsEventsPodcasts
Demonstrators arrested by police
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Mass arrests in Nairobi as tax hike protests continue

Despite arrests, civil society groups plan to continue demonstrations. Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, affecting local businesses. Following a meeting with President William Ruto, some tax proposals were dropped or amended. Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka warned of weekly protests if the bill passes as proposed. Debate on the bill starts Wednesday, with a vote on Monday.

Despite arrests, civil society groups plan to continue demonstrations. Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, affecting local businesses. Following a meeting with President William Ruto, some tax proposals were dropped or amended. Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka warned of weekly protests if the bill passes as proposed. Debate on the bill starts Wednesday, with a vote on Monday.

