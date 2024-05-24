Video. Putin visits Republic of Belarus amid strengthening alliances

This trip underscores the close ties between the neighboring allies, crucial in the Ukraine conflict. Putin’s visit to Belarus follows his trip to China earlier this month, with Uzbekistan next on his agenda. These visits mark the beginning of his fifth term, emphasizing his efforts to solidify alliances amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

