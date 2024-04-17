Bear seen in the wild


Video. WATCH: Two bears survive zoo fire in Crimea

Two bears managed to survive the fire. An examination by a veterinarian deemed them to be in good health. A zoo employee also escaped unharmed.

Preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short circuit in refrigerator wiring caused the blaze.

