Britain's King Charles III hailed his country's "solid friendship" with France during a grand dinner held in his honour on occasion of his state visit to the country. The visit is meant to highlight the renewed friendship between the two countries.

In his toast, mostly pronounced in French, the new king said “you can count on our solid friendship that is renewing and revitalising itself with each new generation."

The trip to France was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Macron’s pension changes.