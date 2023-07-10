Watch: Snow way! Residents in Johannesburg wake up to rare snowfall

A rare snowfall dusted Johannesburg and other high-laying parts of South Africa on Monday, with weather services warning of potential road closures and dangerously cold temperatures.

Residents in the business hub woke up to lightly covered rooftops and gardens, as the cold front that hit the country late last week morphed into a weather system called a "cutoff low".

"We last saw this type of weather in 2012," Puseletso Mofokeng, a senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.

At a Johannesburg preschool, excited children made snowballs and attempted to catch flakes with their tongues, some having never witnessed snow before.