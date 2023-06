Some people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble as rescuers and bystanders clear the debris.

"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged," Igor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Kramatorsk, once a city of 150,000 inhabitants, is the last major city under Ukrainian control in the east of the country.

It lies about 30 kilometres from the frontline.