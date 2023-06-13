WATCH: Ukrainian police continue rescue operations in Kherson

Rescue operations are still ongoing as many areas of the Kherson region remain submerged under water, with police footage showing many pensioners still unable to leave their residences without help.

Undated footage released Monday by the Ukrainian National Police force showed numerous parts of the city of Kherson and surrounding areas still immersed by floodwater, despite reports that the water has begun to recede in some areas.

In a text shared alongside the video, the police said its regional police officers have so far helped rescue 150 residents, including 100 dogs and cats and even two parrots.

It added that rescue operations were ongoing. Land mines have also been displaced and the stage is set for long-term electricity shortages.