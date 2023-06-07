WATCH: Indigenous Brazilians march through capital ahead of trial over future of their lands

Thousands of indigenous people marched through the streets of Brazil’s capital on Tuesday to protest against proposed legislation that could jeopardise the protection of their ancestral lands.

The demonstration came a day before the country's highest court was due to resume hearing the case.

Among its provisions, the law will limit the creation of new indigenous reserves to lands that were only occupied by native people in 1988, the promulgation date of Brazil's latest constitution.

Opponents say many tribes were forced off their land during the country’s military dictatorship, which ended in 1985, and did not return until years later.

In addition, environmentalists are concerned as many of the territories are located in the Amazon and are seen as key buffers against deforestation, a key element in the fight against global warming.