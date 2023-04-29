No Comment videos of the week

This week, climate activists in Portugal have collected some 650,000 cigarette butts and piled them up in the heart of Portugal's capital Lisbon, in an effort to raise awareness about this often-overlooked form of pollution.

Inaction from the government to tackle climate change also was at the heart of road blockades, orchestrated by activists from the Last Generation group, glueing themselves to the ground.

In Sudan, rescue teams evacuated European citizens to several military bases, amid fierce fighting raging in the country.

To mark the first anniversary of French President Emmanuel Macron's re-election to a second five-year term, several hundred people protested to the sound of pots and pans in Paris and other French cities. Macron is facing unprecedented public resistance to his pension reform, which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64.

A crying baby sumo competition returned to Japan for the first time in four years, following COVID-19 cancellation in previous years.

Finally, for a week, Sevilla was filled with the sounds of guitars, flamenco dress and the rhythm of Andalusian dances at its April fair.

Let the pictures tell the story.