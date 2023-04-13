WATCH: Four firefighters die in Karachi garment factory fire

Four firefighters died and nearly a dozen others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a garment factory in the southern Pakistan port city of Karachi, rescue officials and police said Thursday.

The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the factory Wednesday night and eventually caused it to collapse, was not immediately known, police said.

Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, where such incidents are common.

In August 2021, at least 10 people were killed in a massive fire at a chemical factory in Karachi. In 2012, 260 people were killed after being trapped inside a garment factory when a fire broke out.

Watch the video above.