Afghan school boys attend their first classes at Esteqlal High School in Kabul on March 25, 2023, after missing the official start of the new academic year
Afghan boys miss start of school year after Taliban fails to announce reopening

Many Afghan boys, unaware that the academic year had begun, returned to school on Saturday after missing the official start of the new academic year four days earlier as the Taliban authorities failed to make a prior public announcement that classes were starting. 

Teenage girls remain barred from high schools for the second consecutive academic year.

