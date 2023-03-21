Millions of fish have died in Australia due to low river oxygen levels

Contractors began removing millions of rotting fish from a river in the Australian Outback on Monday after an unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather.

The fish started dying in the Darling River near the New South Wales town of Menindee on Friday.

Officials say it likely occurred because fish need more oxygen in hot weather, but oxygen levels in the water dropped after recent floods receded and because of warmer temperatures.

Police Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said keeping the town’s water supply pure was the main priority and removing the dead fish was the next most pressing issue.

Enormous fish kills also occurred on the river at Menindee during severe drought conditions in late 2018 and early 2019, but this time the death toll appears to be much larger.